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Billionaire Elites Fund Democrats
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525 views • October 15, 2018
The liberal media and others are sending out the message that it is the conservatives being funded and driven by the Elites. But the Democrat Party has always received more donations and support from their base than Republicans. And today, these billionaires are spending big money to help their party candidates and the liberal agenda so they can win back the majority in the House and/or Senate.
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