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What Is Grounding?
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64 views • October 15, 2018
Grounding is self-centering and allowing the energy that is not serving you to leave your body. Psychology Today recommends grounding as a means for calming panic attacks. According to Dr. Stephen Sinatra, grounding is also good for your heart health because it reduces free radicals, inflammation, and possibly even chronic pain.
Learn More: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/what-is-grounding
Learn More: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/what-is-grounding
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