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What Are You Reflecting To The World With Your Defense Mechanisms?
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4 views • October 15, 2018
What we see is often a reflection of what we are projecting. Rejection can be a perception that is completely fabricated by ourselves. This feeling may be intended toward us or toward someone or something else. Nonetheless, we perceive it as being directed toward us. In some situations, the rejection we feel is truly meant for us; we are being rejected by someone or a situation.
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/is-feeling-rejected-your-defense-mechanism
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/is-feeling-rejected-your-defense-mechanism
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