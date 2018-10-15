Sheep Rustlers

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11 views • October 15, 2018
10/14/18-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
When the Babylonians Had the Israelites in Captivity, They Selected the Finest of Their Princes to Be Schooled as Priests for Their Pagan Gods. Satan's Tactics Haven't Changed! Bible: Daniel 1:1-7
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
When the Babylonians Had the Israelites in Captivity, They Selected the Finest of Their Princes to Be Schooled as Priests for Their Pagan Gods. Satan's Tactics Haven't Changed! Bible: Daniel 1:1-7
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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