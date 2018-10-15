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Leftists Lose it over Stinchfield's Call for Obama Apology
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8 views • October 15, 2018
"So while I still think Mr. Obama should be apologizing for conducting a coddle-the-thug policy that puts far too many youngsters in danger, the Left should apologize for its failure to recognize reality and truth." –Grant Stinchfield
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