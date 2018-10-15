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Obama Owes Parkland Students an Apology, Not an Op-ed
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121 views • October 15, 2018
"Here is the stone-cold truth: If Barack Obama is writing anything that deals with the Parkland students it should be an apology. His liberal, no-discipline-for-rule-breakers policy was a contributing factor that enabled the shooter to wreak the havoc that he did at Stoneman Douglas." –Grant Stinchfield
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