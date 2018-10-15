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We live on a Bigger Earth , Atlantis revealed ?
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73 views • October 15, 2018
godgevlamste
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6lgiL6jwAyVUTTjbzy5NRA
Published on May 1, 2018
We live on a Bigger Earth ,
Atlantis is Saturn
Stonehenge is Sirius - Sulpicius Gallus M - Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afMMF...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5swd...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6lgiL6jwAyVUTTjbzy5NRA
Published on May 1, 2018
We live on a Bigger Earth ,
Atlantis is Saturn
Stonehenge is Sirius - Sulpicius Gallus M - Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afMMF...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5swd...
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