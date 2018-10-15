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Left Was Silent When Obama Put Kids in Cages
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12 views • October 15, 2018
"Just to show you how unprincipled these people are, I want to show you some pictures from the Obama administration—yes the Obama administration—when they handled immigration and the separation and detention of children... Where was the calls for violence and outrage from the left?" —Dan Bongino
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