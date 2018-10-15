© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bongino: Media Continue to Make up Immigration Outrage
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • October 15, 2018
"AP Report on alleged illegal immigration abuse at detention centers omits the fact that Obama was the president when it happened... We've only been telling you this—Republicans—for the last two weeks that the media made up this story... I'm so tired of these outrage campaigns." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.