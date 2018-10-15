© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Violent Leftists Are No Match for Elaine Chao
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • October 15, 2018
“The guy who confronts her screaming is celebrating this. Dude seriously. Let this go away. You look like an idiot. You just had a 60-year-old woman make you look like a complete fool on video. You look like a total jerk… Elaine Chao, God bless you.” —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.