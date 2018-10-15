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Border Patrol Agent Schools CNN
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23 views • October 15, 2018
"Listen to this border patrol agent so eloquently state what all of us already know... how do you hear that story about 12-year-olds on these illegal routes into the country illegally—12-year-olds—being put on birth control because there's an expectation they're gonna be violated." —Dan Bongino
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