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CNN Stumps Dem. Tammy Baldwin With Simple Immigration Question
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16 views • October 15, 2018
"Watch this Senate Democrat being interviewed on CNN of all places—hat tip to CNN when they do something right—watch them call this Democrat Senator out on the fact most of this immigration stuff happened under Obama... that was the worst word salad I've ever seen." —Dan Bongino
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