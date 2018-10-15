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The Angry Leftist Mob That Doesn't Exist
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1561 views • October 15, 2018
According to the liberal mainstream media, the "leftist mob" activity that Republican lawmakers and Trump supporters have raised concern about, doesn't exist. Yet somehow, Infowars reporter Millie Weaver can easily find large groups of disorderly leftists with the intent on causing trouble or violence, a.k.a a leftist mob.
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