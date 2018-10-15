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Is the King James Bible a Catholic creation? NO
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24 views • October 15, 2018
king James Bible is on the Vatican list of banned books.
Some were killed for possessing a King James Bible.
There is something inside it the Vatican does not want you to know.
King James Bible has Jesus who says not to call any man your "FATHER" ON EARTH.
What do they call "priests"....?
Some were killed for possessing a King James Bible.
There is something inside it the Vatican does not want you to know.
King James Bible has Jesus who says not to call any man your "FATHER" ON EARTH.
What do they call "priests"....?
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