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Replacement Theology vs Dispensationalism by Pastor Steven Anderson
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63 views • October 15, 2018
Supersessionism aka Replacement Theology is Christianity 101! Amen.
Christ Jesus is the hero and focus of the Bible not the so called Jews and all of the blessings won by Jesus are shared equally with all believing people regardless of their ethnicity, gender or class (Galatians 3:26 - 29). “Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.” Galatians 3:16
Christ Jesus is the hero and focus of the Bible not the so called Jews and all of the blessings won by Jesus are shared equally with all believing people regardless of their ethnicity, gender or class (Galatians 3:26 - 29). “Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.” Galatians 3:16
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