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How Oncologists Let Their Patients Down
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102 views • October 15, 2018
There is a turf war between mainstream oncologists and CAM doctors that leads to an adversarial and competitive stance that is not in the patient's best interest. There is enough cancer around, but there aren't enough cures! Integrative oncology is sadly needed, but greed has gotten in the way of working together for the best interest of the patient. For more information, please visit http://doctorsaputo.com/a/how-oncologists-let-their-patients-down
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