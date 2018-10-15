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How Important is Blood Sugar Control in Type 2 Diabetes
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78 views • October 15, 2018
Doctors have been imprinted with the concept that control diabetes and you'll control its complications; while this remains correct, it turns out that there are other factors that are even more important in preventing heart attacks, strokes, renal failure, peripheral neuropath and retinopathy that include smoking, uncontrolled hypertention, poor management of high cholesterol, and lack of the use of metformin . http://doctorsaputo.com/a/how-important-is-blood-sugar-control-in-type-2-diabetes
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