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How Far Will Big Pharma Go to Market Their Drugs?
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8 views • October 15, 2018
A study done at the George Washington University School of Public Health and Health Services documented that just in the District of Columbia, Big Pharma spent nearly $100 milliion on marketing pharmaceutical drugs. More than $30 million was spent on payments and gifts to physicians, hospitals and other health care providers. This included grants, speaker fees, food, and promotional items. They also gave nearly $20 million to hospitals, clinics, universities, and "other" organizations.
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