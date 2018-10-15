© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Exhaustion Can Increase Your Risk for a Heart Attack
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 15, 2018
A Mount Sinai School of Medicine study presented at the November 2014 American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions stated that fatigue, irritability, and demoralization can increase the risk of first time cardiovascular disease by 36%. This is known as "vital exhaustion." In Japan this syndome is known as Karoshi and in general medicine there's a similar condition called "broken heart syndrome." Please visit http://doctorsaputo.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.