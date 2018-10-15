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How Electronic Medical Records are Backfiring and affecting Your Doctor VIsits
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11 views • October 15, 2018
If you are frustrated with the limited time your doctor has during your office visit, be prepared for this to get even worse. The average doctor now spends nearly 17% of his or her time on billing, obtaining insurance approvals for services, financial and personnel matters, and even negotiating their own contracts for employment. For more info, http://doctorsaputo.com
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