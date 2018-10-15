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How Efficiently Does Your Body Use Oxygen?
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15 views • October 15, 2018
Oxygen utilization is different from how much oxygen we take in when we breathe. We can take in 100% oxygen and still not have normal oxygen utilization at the mitochondrial level if our mitochondria are not functioning properly. For more info, visit http://doctorsaputo.com
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