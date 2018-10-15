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How Does Our Body Detoxify
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260 views • October 15, 2018
Detoxification is an aspect of human health that MDs are aware of but not well trained to practice. Yet we live in a sea of toxins and our food, water, air and soil are severely polluted. Our bodies are remarkable capable of getting rid of most of these toxins through our GI tract, respiration, kidney function, bile excretion, and skin. Many toxic chemicals are preferentially excreted through sweat, especially heavy metals and petrochemicals. For more info, http://doctorsaputo.com
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