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How Artificial Sweeteners Cause Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity
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104 views • October 15, 2018
It is ironic that artificial sweeteners that have low or no calories is causing the reverse effect of why they were introduced! Now we need to inform the American Dietetic Association, the American Diabet. Once again, follow the dollars if you want to understand how artificial sweeteners were approved by the FDA and endorsed by organizations with conflicts of interest. For more info, http://doctorsaputo.com
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