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How Antibiotics Can Make Your Kids Fat
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247 views • October 15, 2018
We already know that children who are exposed to antibiotics at an early age may be associated with obesity in their early years. However, this study is the first to show that offspring of pregnant mothers who take antibiotics during the second or third trimester have an 86% increased risk of becoming obese by age 7 compared to those mothers not taking antibiotics.
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