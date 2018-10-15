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Having Too Few Gut Microbes is a Disease
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79 views • October 15, 2018
A study published in the August issue of the journal, Nature, did a genetic analysis on the number of gut microbes in 292 Danes and found that 25% have up to 40% fewer gut bacteria and reduced bacterial diversity. This was accompanied by low grade inflammation, weakened immunity, an increase in the incidence of obesity!
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