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How Chocolate Reduces Risk for Heart Attacks and Strokes
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224 views • October 15, 2018
Scientists from LSU Medical Center reported how the flora in the intestinal tract digest chocolate and convert its large, poorly absorbed, polyphenols that protect the heart and brain from inflammation, into smaller, more easily absorbed antioxidants. They recommend building up the gut microbes that accomplish this by taking probiotics and prebiotics that have high levels of acidophilus and bifidobacter. http://doctorsaputo.com/a/how-chocolate-reduces-risk-for-heart-attacks-and-strokes
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