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Gown and Glove Use in the ICU Reduces MRSA
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13 views • October 15, 2018
Presently the CDC recommends gowns and gloves only for those patients with clear infections. Five percent of all people entering the hosopital develop infections they did not have before entering. This leads to about 100,000 deaths annually in the US!
Dr. Len and and Vicki discuss the potential value of coating commonly touched items in patient rooms with copper because it kills 97% of microbes that are on it in just minutes. This would save thousands of lives and would also be cost effective.
Dr. Len and and Vicki discuss the potential value of coating commonly touched items in patient rooms with copper because it kills 97% of microbes that are on it in just minutes. This would save thousands of lives and would also be cost effective.
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