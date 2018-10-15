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First Impressions Can be Harmful to Your Health
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25 views • October 15, 2018
First impressions are powerful and lasting. This carries over into medicine big time. Once we become accustomed to a certain test or treatment we feel deprived when we don't have access to them. We review examples of this that include mammograms, breast thermography, drugs, infrared light therapy, BioEnergy Testing, dead cell analysis, live blood cell analysis, chemotherapy and CAM approaches to treating cancer.For more info, http://doctorsaputo.com
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