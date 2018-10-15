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Five Regrets of the Dying that are Lessons for the Living
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35 views • October 15, 2018
The way we live our lives is not often the same as how we die. While our values during our lives are more oriented to accumulating wealth and power, when we or someone we love is near death our values change to relationships. We become more interested in restoring and nurturing relationships than our bank accounts, real estate portfolios, or other personal wealth. For more info, http://doctorsaputo.com
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