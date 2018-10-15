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Flawed Genes Account for less than One Percent of All Diseases
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4 views • October 15, 2018
It has been estimated that less than 1% of all diseases are caused by flawed genes! Because the influence of our environment on genes (epigenetics) usually determines the expression of our genes, our lifestyle becomes very important in determining our health. Food, exercise, thoughts, and environmental exposures are all powerful modifyers of genetic expression. We even know that GMO foods can silence certain genes.
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