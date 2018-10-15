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Fever Reducing Medications Increase Mortality From Influenza
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49 views • October 15, 2018
A study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B showed that fever-reducing drugs that include aspirin, Tylenol, and NSAIDs such as ibuprofen, could lead to thousands of more cases of influenza and more deaths because of it. They pointed out that ill people may give off more virus when fever is reduced. We know that fever is a defense mechanism that helps lower the viral load in a sick person's body.For more info, http://doctorsaputo.com
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