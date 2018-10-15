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Does Your Doctor Listen to You?
Health Medicine
Health Medicine
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6 views • October 15, 2018
Several studies have documented that most patients when discharged from the hospital without even knowing their diagnosis, let alone what drugs they are on or why! More than 60% of the time patients don't understand their directions after they visit their doctor. On the average, physicians interrupt their patients after just 18 seconds. How well do doctors listen to their patients?
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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