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Does Your Doctor Listen to You?
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6 views • October 15, 2018
Several studies have documented that most patients when discharged from the hospital without even knowing their diagnosis, let alone what drugs they are on or why! More than 60% of the time patients don't understand their directions after they visit their doctor. On the average, physicians interrupt their patients after just 18 seconds. How well do doctors listen to their patients?
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