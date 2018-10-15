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Does Your Attitude Affect Your Genes?
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6 views • October 15, 2018
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences posted an article by UCLA and the University of North Carolina showing that different types of happiness have surprisingly different effects on the human genome. Narcissistic happiness, like prolonged stress, causes high levels of inflammation and low antiviral and antibody gene expression. On the other hand, the happiness generated by making someone else happy lowered the level of inflammation and strong expression of antiviral and antibody genes.
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