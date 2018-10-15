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Eating Fruits and Vegetables Linked to Longer Life
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180 views • October 15, 2018
A Swedish study published in July of 2013 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition on 71,000 people aged 45-83 followed for 13 years showed that people who eat no fruit of vegetables die about 3 years sooner. People eating even one serving fruits and veggies lived 19 months longer.
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