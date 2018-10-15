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Does Sugar Feed a Cold?
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10 views • October 15, 2018
Studies out of the University of North Carolina published in Virology, showed that reducing glucose levels in cell cultures inhibited the influenza virus from infecting host cells and spreading to other cells. Now, if only we could lower blood glucose levels in living humans! While we cannot achieve this clinically, we learned that there are at least two mechanisms whereby consuming more sugar will feed a viral infection.
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