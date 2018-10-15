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The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) SUNDAY 10/14/18 INFOWARS
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159 views • October 15, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAY'S SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
October 14, 2018
23 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
MATTIS MAY LEAVE
SAUDI ARABIA SAYS WILL RETALIATE OVER SANCTIONS INVOLVING
JOURNALIST KHASHOGGI MURDER
KHASHOGGI MURDER TIES MATTIS, IRAN DEAL; HILLARY, OBAMA & DEEP STATE SABOTAGING TRUMP-SAUDI PEACE DEAL
AUTHORITARIANISM RAMPING UP
DEUTCH VS PELOSI
Guests:
Zachari Lee Klawonn
Roger Stone
PATRIOTS - GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
October 14, 2018
23 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
MATTIS MAY LEAVE
SAUDI ARABIA SAYS WILL RETALIATE OVER SANCTIONS INVOLVING
JOURNALIST KHASHOGGI MURDER
KHASHOGGI MURDER TIES MATTIS, IRAN DEAL; HILLARY, OBAMA & DEEP STATE SABOTAGING TRUMP-SAUDI PEACE DEAL
AUTHORITARIANISM RAMPING UP
DEUTCH VS PELOSI
Guests:
Zachari Lee Klawonn
Roger Stone
PATRIOTS - GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
Keywords
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