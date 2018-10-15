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Do Workplace Wellness Programs Work?
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4 views • October 15, 2018
An article published in the January 2014 issue of Health Affairs reported on cost effectiveness of PepsiCo's workplace wellness program and reported that it had no significant value when it came to financial benefit or for cutting absenteeism, quitting smoking, or reducing weight. They went on to state that regular screening for early detection of diseases such as heart attack, hypertension, cancer and other conditions was not warranted.
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