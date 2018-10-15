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Food Additives are Poorly Regulated by the FDA
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169 views • October 15, 2018
The government accountability office (GAO) reviewed this topic and concluded that the FDA's oversight process does not help ensure the safety of all new GRAS (generally regarded as safe) determinations." They noted that once the FDA receives the reports it does its job of encouraging manufacturers of questionably safe additives to withdraw their notices. But then what happens? Any guesses? That's right...nothing!
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