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Cutting Through the Confusion About Ebola
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70 views • October 15, 2018
There are winners and losers from Ebola and there's fierce competition to derive as much profit as possible. We watched the swine flu fiasco unfold a few years ago...are we following the same footsteps again? It would seem that the pharmaceutical companies have the most to gain from all this hype. Lots of federal money is already being spent on development of vaccines and new drugs.
Is this starting to stink of a conspiracy?
Is this starting to stink of a conspiracy?
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