© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
an Coronary Arteriograms Cause Strokes?
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • October 15, 2018
A study published in the January 2014 issue of the Journal of Invasive Cardiology showed that small cerebral microemboli (blood clots) occur regularly during coronary arteriograms. While this leads to micro-strokes, they are usually occult and are not associated with obvious deficits. Nonetheless, they occur as a routine and do cause small areas of damage to the brain.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.