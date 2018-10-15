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Do Biopsies Spread Cancer?
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351 views • October 15, 2018
A Mayo Clinic article published in the journal, GUT, in January of 2015 looked at whether or not biopsies of cancers caused spreading of pancreatic cancers. What they found was very surprising. Not only did the cancers not spread the but the survival rate if there was a biopsy was much longer! Wow!
This is a bit hard to believe, but it is what they found when they did fine needle biopsies in 500 patients and did not in 1500 others.!
This is a bit hard to believe, but it is what they found when they did fine needle biopsies in 500 patients and did not in 1500 others.!
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