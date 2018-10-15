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UFO Nibiru Planet X Over France What Is This Thing? 10-13-2018
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149 views • October 15, 2018
Is this Planet X, wormwood, nibiru, the coming apocalypse, the 5 waves of energy coming upon this planet. Is it a starship? Looks like a big giant O at night. This comes from webcam Webcam Saint-Pol de Léon - Franc You can see how this strange object is hardly detectable during the daytime. You can fast forward to the end to see what it winds up looking like. Makes you wonder what is in our skies. Maybe someone can tell us what it is.More Info:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqfvCIKCNqc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqfvCIKCNqc
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