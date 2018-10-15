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Can Your Anti-depressant Cause a Heart Attack?
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46 views • October 15, 2018
It is truly amazing that SSRI antidepressants, which have not been shown to be better than placebo for mild to moderate depression, are one of the best selling drugs in the US! Now that coronary atherosclerosis has now come come into question, we have even more reason to question the wisdom of using SSRI antidepressants for mild to moderate depression.
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