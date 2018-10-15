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Alex Jones Daily Show 01-24-2017
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1 view • October 15, 2018
5 days out from the inauguration and Trump has already accomplished much.
It's amazing how much you miss that really goes on when ya into the daily grind of living.
When was the last time you took a vacation?......splurged on anything?8 yrs of Obismal running this country in the ground and I was waking up thinking ahh looks like its gonna be another day dammit......Trump fulfilling his promises :)
We Can make America Great again!!!
It's amazing how much you miss that really goes on when ya into the daily grind of living.
When was the last time you took a vacation?......splurged on anything?8 yrs of Obismal running this country in the ground and I was waking up thinking ahh looks like its gonna be another day dammit......Trump fulfilling his promises :)
We Can make America Great again!!!
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