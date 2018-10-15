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Does How Old You Feel Affect How Long You Will Live?
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3 views • October 15, 2018
A study from the UK and published in JAMA on 6500 people aged 52 and above documented that if you felt older than your actually age that your mortality over the 8 year study period was higher. Seventy percent of this group felt at least 3 years younger, 25% felt the same age, and 5% felt older. The mortality rate for those people feeling younger than their actual age had a 14% mortality, those feeling the same age had a 19% mortality, and those feeling older had a 25% mortality!
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