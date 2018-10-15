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Can the US Economy Afford Preventive Health Care?
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6 views • October 15, 2018
US health care depends on our being sick and has become a business as its first priority. That is why we can spend almost three trillion dollars a year and still be ranked 37th in the world in the overall qualiity of health care by the World Health Organization! Throwing dollars at health care does not guarantee high quality health care!
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