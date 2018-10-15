© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can Being Slim be Harmful to Your Health?
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • October 15, 2018
Being underweight has a higher risk for dying than being overweight in older healthy people according to an article published in the March 2014 issue of the Journal of Epidemiology and Public Health. This conclusion was based on a review of 51 studies that reviewed the links between body mass index (BMI) and death from any cause.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.