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Can You Workout Everyday and Still Suffer From a Sedentary Lifestyle?
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157 views • October 15, 2018
An article published in The American Journal of Preventive Medicine showing that prolonged sitting increases the risk for all cause mortality even if you exercise daily! They studied 93,000 postmenopausal women and found that those who were sedentary for 11 or more hours a day as compared to those sitting less than 4 hours a day had an increased all cause mortality of 12% and an increase in cardiovascular disease of 13%, in coronary heart disease of 27%, and of cancer of 21%!
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