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Can You Trust Your Doctor to Prescribe the Best Treatment?
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4 views • October 15, 2018
According to a study by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center that was published in the May 2014 issue of Annals of Internal Medicine, you cannot trust television and magazine ads for US cancer centers. They studied more than 400 ads and report that they mislead patients because they are heavy on emotional appeal and light on the real facts.
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