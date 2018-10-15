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Can Your Blood Pressure Medicine Make You Blind?
Health Medicine
Health Medicine
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101 views • October 15, 2018
A study conducted over 25 years on 5000 people aged 43-86 from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine was published in the medical journal, Opthalmology, in May of 2014. This study documented that when drugs that dilate arteries to lower blood pressure, such as Apresoline (hydralazine) or Minipress (minoxidil...yes the same drug that is used to treat baldness!) are associated with a 72% greater risk of developing age related macular degeneration (AMD) than people not on these drugs
Keywords
lifestyleblood pressureblindnessblindapresolineatenololbeta blockersblood pressure medicationdry macular degenerationglaucomahydralazinemacular degenerationminipressminoxidiltenorminvasodilatorswet macular degeneration
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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